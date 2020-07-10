Moneycontrol Daily:  Your Essential 7

1 Market Buzz

Tread with caution

The broader market, which has been in a perpetual bear hug, is seeing signs of revival but most experts have advised retail investors to remain cautious, especially in the remaining six months of 2020. The S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 have fallen more than 11 percent each while the S&P BSE Midcap index was down 10 percent and the S&P BSE Smallcap index fell 6.8 percent during the same period, outperforming the benchmarks. Experts say that the recovery in the small and midcaps is a welcome sign but it is unlikely to sustain over a longer period of time and retail investors should remain cautious. Action is likely to remain stock-specific in the broader market space. Read here.

2 Big Story

‘India's GDP to contract by 3% in FY21’

India's GDP will contract by 3 percent in FY21 because of the coronavirus pandemic, assuming the economy is opened up fully from next month, Bank of America (BofA) Securities has said. BofA Securities also said the RBI will monetise the fiscal deficit through the purchase of government bonds of up to $95 billion through open market operations, and its revaluation reserves of $127 billion may also be used to recapitalise state-run banks. BofA Securities' base case estimate is for 3 percent contraction with the assumption of the economy opening up fully from mid-August, which may go up to 5 percent if the crisis prolongs. Read here.

3 Your Money

Banks exceed digital payments target

Banks achieved more than 4,500 crore digital transactions in the year 2019-20, exceeding the target of 4,019 crore by 12 percent, the government said in a letter to top executives of 56 public and private sector lenders. Since the financial year 2018, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has been setting targets for banks in terms of digital payments, with every individual bank being given their own targets with respect to their size and potential. Last year, banks had cumulatively achieved more than 3,100 crore digital transactions against a target of 3,013 crore. Which bank topped the class? Read here.

4 Global Watch

Brooks Brothers goes bankrupt

Brooks Brothers, the 200-year-old company that dressed nearly every US president, has filed for bankruptcy protection, the latest major clothing seller to be toppled by the coronavirus pandemic. Founded in New York in 1818, Brooks Brothers survived two world wars, the Great Depression and even managed to stay afloat as dress standards eased in the office. But the pandemic pushed it into Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with so many stores closed and, with millions working from home, a crisp suit pushed to the very bottom of shopping lists. Brooks Brothers will permanently close more than a quarter of its 200 stores. Read here.

5 Tech Tattle

TikTok influencers stand to lose Rs 120 crore

After it was banned, TikTok said in a court filing it was losing $500,000 a day. But the TikTok is not the only one losing money. TikTok's exit has cost about Rs 120 crore to its top 100 influencers, the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) has said. So how did TikTok stars earn? For a picture post, a top 10 TikToker would get anywhere between Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.50 lakh. A carousel or GIF's commanded Rs 1,50,000 for a top 10 influencer but dropped to Rs 5,000 for a top 100 ranker. Read here.

6 Startup Tales

What does it take to teach online?

COVID-19 has made online learning mainstream overnight. From schools to colleges to tutorials, teachers are adapting to the new normal -- some by choice, some because of the lack of choice. As a result, online teaching has become one of the most important skills to acquire during the pandemic. Does online teaching require special skills? It does. To begin with, on digital platforms, teachers are advised to provide lucid content-- in short points and systematically broken down. A college professor said that in distance learning, he has to be entertaining. No wonder then some companies are hiring media professionals and theatre actors to train online educators -- on how to face the camera, how to maintain eye contact and use voice modulation. Read here.

7 Tailpiece

Masks, sea and surfboards as Bali reopens