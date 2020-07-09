Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

1 Market Buzz

Not FAANG, Indian investors are lapping up ‘FAAMNG’ stocks

The trend of investing in US markets to diversify the portfolio is likely to grow stronger. More than Rs 6,000 crore of investors' money is riding on the US markets. Indian investors have for long preferred the popular FAANG stocks but now they have added M to the alphabet soup. FAANG refers to the stocks of five prominent American technology companies-- Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (GOOG) (formerly known as Google). Investors have now started adding Microsoft to their portfolio. Microsoft Teams has witnessed an upsurge in usage as most schools and organisation have started using it to organise meetings and impart knowledge. Tesla and Zoom are the other stocks that Indian investors have shown interest in.

2 Big Story

Tata Group only contender to buy Air India, so far

Tata Group has emerged as the only contender to buy Air India, media reports have said. The deadline to submit Expression of Interest (EoI) is August 31, 2020. The report said while the Tata Group may move forward with the bid, its joint venture airlines, Singapore Airlines, has backed out of the venture in light of the constraints amid the coronavirus pandemic. In June, the Centre had extended the last for submission of EoI, delaying the disinvestment process of the carrier further. The Tata Group has a presence in the aviation industry and holds a 51 percent stake in Vistara, with the remaining 49 percent held by Singapore Airlines Limited.

3 Your Money

Got Rs 10 lakh to invest? Top money managers will tell you where

They manage your money. It's their full-time job. They spend days, weeks and months pondering over the next big investment opportunity for you. That's what fund managers and chief executive officers of asset management companies do. Your financial advisors aren't very different. In fact, their job is to get you to invest in the best avenues. But where do they invest-- in mid and smallcap mutual funds, debt funds, tax-free bonds or equities or gold? Moneycontrol asked some seasoned mutual fund CEOs and financial advisors, where they would invest Rs 10 lakh now?

4 Global Watch

UK’s ‘mini-budget’ gives diners 50% off on eating out

The UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in his "mini-budget" has announced a bonus scheme for employers who bring furloughed or forced leave staff back to work as part of a major drive to save jobs hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Along with a plan to create "hundreds of thousands" of new, fully subsidised jobs for young people, the minister also unveiled "Eat Out to Help Out" discount scheme to encourage diners to go back to restaurants and hotels. The government will pay 50 percent of the bill for sit-down meals in cafes, restaurants and pubs across the country from Monday to Wednesday throughout August.

5 Tech Tattle

Pocket your AC

Sony has launched a new pocket air conditioner that connects to with smartphone. The Reon Pocket is a handheld air conditioner that was first unveiled in 2019 and was scheduled to launch during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. While the Olympics 2020 have been pushed to 2021, Sony decided to go ahead and launched the Reon Pocket. Reon Pocket weighs 85 grams and is small enough to fit inside a regular-sized pocket. The company has also launched a special t-shirt to fit in the pocket AC.

6 Startup Tales

Car insurance takes the digital leap

Indian start-ups are trying to make buying and claiming insurance simpler by digitising asset inspections. Traditionally, they are done physically, which makes the claims process slow, and pushes up the chances of frauds, say industry insiders. Can it be replaced with a complete snapshot of the asset clicked by the customer or a short 360-degree video? Entrepreneurs are saying yes and are utilising artificial intelligence. Computer vision platforms can generate reports by looking at images, segregate scratches, dents, assess damage and measure the extent of the problem. These reports can be used by insurance companies to assess assets and share their quotations.

7 Tailpiece

