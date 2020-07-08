Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

1 Market Buzz

No loss too big for these new-age traders

For most of us, 2020 can’t be over soon enough but not for these new-age investors. The traders who have entered Dalal Street in 2020 come armed with a strategy, having used the volatility to learn from their mistakes and are determined to make money. This year, a large number of people have been forced to stay home and also find alternative careers as coronavirus plays havoc with the job market, say experts. The entrants are new but not novices. If you hit a stop loss or suffer a big drawdown, don’t stop trading, use the opportunity to fine-tune the strategy, is their message. They have more to say, read here.

2 Big Story

Kamath says economic contraction not as bad as estimated

The contraction in the Indian economy may not be much as is being anticipated by various economists, veteran banker and former head of Asian Development Bank KV Kamath has said. "The landing will not be as hard as anticipated. Rebound is faster than what most of us thought would be. The economy may see a shallow U-shaped recovery," he told Network18 Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi in an exclusive interview. Measures taken by the government have worked well for the economy, he said. Agriculture has come back very quickly and rural India has been less affected by the challenges, he noted, adding, he is most optimistic about farm employment. Read here.

3 Your Money

Should you buy into smart rally in value funds?

Value funds are back in the reckoning. With an average 27 percent returns for the three months ended June 2020, this category of equity funds has shot into the limelight for keeping pace with the bellwether Nifty 50 after a long period of lag. Some of the top returning sectors in the past three months have been auto, telecom and healthcare. A number of value funds had significantly higher exposure to these sectors than the benchmark index. What explains the upswing, and should you jump in and ride this wave? Read here.

4 Global Watch

‘It came back positive’

He dismissed it as "a little flu", made light of social-distancing norms and masks and now Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus. “It came back positive,” Bolsonaro reportedly told a hand-picked group of reporters. He then took off his mask and said, "I'm fine". In the interview broadcast on state-run TV Brasil, Bolsonaro said he began feeling ill on July 5 and has been taking hydroxychloroquine. With more than 1.6 million infections, Brazil is the second worst-affected country after the United States. Read here.

5 Tech Tattle

Aarogya Setu now lets users delete account, data

Aarogya Setu, the COVID-19 contact tracing tool developed by the Indian government, has released a new update allowing users to delete their account and all the data stored in the app. It has also introduced a couple of new features like giving health data access to third-party apps and using Bluetooth contacts to assess risk levels associated with coronavirus. To get these new features, users must update the Aarogya Setu app to iOS version 2.0.0 from the Apple App Store and version 1.3.1 on Android from the Google Play Store. Read here.

6 Startup Tales

Urban Ladder looks for buyer at lower valuation

Online furniture retailer Urban Ladder is looking to sell the company at a valuation of about Rs 200 crore, a sixth of its valuation two years ago, as it fights for survival. Urban Ladder has appointed investment bank IndigoEdge to advise on its sale, after a tumultuous 2019 where a co-founder and board member both left the company, and it had to lay off people, even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the industry at large. It has held talks with a number of strategic investors including online retailer Flipkart but talks did not go through last year. Read here.

7 Talepiece

After work visa freeze, US ICEs foreign students