Last Updated : July 04, 2021 / 06:57 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Hedge your portfolio with these investments

    Hedge your portfolio with these investments

    As an investor, you need to take certain measures so as to keep your portfolio inflation-proof or to minimize the impact of inflation on your investments. Read more here.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    United States of America to celebrate its Independence Day
    Pushkar Singh Dhami to take oath as new Uttarakhand CM
    Tomorrow:
    Karnataka government likely to ease Covid restrictions from July 5

    Anil Deshmukh likely to appear before ED

  • Big story

    France begins judicial probe into Rafale deal with India


    Following the development, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on July 4 urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come forward and order a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale deal. Read more here.

  • Coronavirus check

    1.5 years on, students enrolled in Chinese universities are stuck in India


    China hasn’t announced plans to call foreign students back to its colleges, labs, and internships, and this has medical students particularly worried. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Here are our favourite smartphones from India's most popular brands in 2021


    As the curtain finally closes on the first half of 2021, we’ve decided to list our favourite smartphone from every brand in India this year. Read this news piece in detail here.

  • Your Money

    All you need to know about TDS and the new deduction rules


    If you have not filed your income tax returns for the last two years, and the total on your tax deductions exceeds Rs 50,000 or more in each of the preceding two years, you will be subject to a higher TDS. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    9 international cities you can explore in less than Rs 75,000

    Here are a few international cities that can be covered in less than Rs 75,000. Note that flight options are limited right now and flight price is not included in the mentioned cost. Read more here.

tags #MC essentials

