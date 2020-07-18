Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

1 Market Buzz

A wave of new investors have thronged the Indian stock markets in recent months during the coronavirus lockdown, triggering a boom in retail and significant rise in trading activity. People stuck at home are glomming on to share trading like never before. Several are bored and have money to spend. Lack of alternatives to make a quick buck —betting is still not legal in India—and incentives and discounts from brokerages have attracted hordes of new investors. To be sure, this is not the first time the markets are seeing a flurry of new investors. But the lockdown has made stock market investing and the kind of new investors different from previous years. Read here.

2 Big Story

Zydus Cadila Chairman Pankaj Patel said he expects the company’s potential COVID-19 vaccine to be ready for launch early 2021. The company began human trials of its plasmid DNA vaccine candidate (ZyCoV-D) at multiple sites earlier this week. "We are expecting the phase-1 and phase-2 studies to be completed in 3 months," Patel said. Then Phase 3 will follow and if data is convincing, the vaccine will be approved. The vaccine will be tested for safety, efficacy and will be compared with placebo. Zydus has received permission from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to initiate clinical trials of the vaccine. Read here.

3 Your Money

The government is still holding discussions on whether the deadline, which ends August 31, for loan moratorium can be extended, a senior government official has told Moneycontrol. "There has not been any decision yet on it (extension of date). But, we are holding regular discussions with the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) and other stakeholders, whether such an extension is possible. Maybe till the end of this year," the official said. In case of an extension of moratorium, the identification of bad loans and their provisioning would not take place before the end of FY 2020-21. "In that case, pumping money into PSBs (public sector banks) for recapitalisation can't happen before April (next financial year)," the official said. Read here.

4 Global Watch

British Airways, the world's largest operator of Boeing 747s, will retire its entire jumbo jet fleet with immediate effect after the COVID-19 pandemic sent air travel into freefall. For over 50 years, Boeing's "Queen of the Skies" has been the world's most easily recognised jetliner with its humped fuselage and four engines. But its days were already numbered before the pandemic struck earlier this year.British Airways (BA) had been planning to retire the aircraft in 2024, but with passenger numbers decimated this year, and experts forecasting it will be years before they recover, the airline said it was unlikely its 747s would operate commercially again. Read here

5 Tech Tattle

Emojis have become an integral part of our online conversations. So much so that they even have a day to themselves-- July 17 is celebrated as the World Emoji Day. While most emojis help us express our thoughts in a precise manner, there is one emoji -- two hands held firmly together-- which has been a point of debate on social media. Social media users are often confused if the emoji represents a prayer sign or a high-five. Emojipedia, yes there is a thing like that, says the emoji with two hands placed firmly together refers to ‘please or thank you’. But that has only compounded the confusion, read here

6 Startup Tales

Several homegrown social media apps are eyeing TikTok’s market share after the Chinese app with 200 million users in India was banned. But can they replicate TikTok’s success? TikTok’s USP was that it allowed users to create and upload content as it was packed with editing tools, which Indian apps lack. Unless they allow original content to be made, these apps will be nothing more than video-hosting platforms. TikTok’s other strength was its user base. It spawned a new segment of creators and viewers which had largely been sitting out social media game for various reasons. It was made possible by its algorithm that was completely in sync with what users wanted. Read here

7 Tailpiece