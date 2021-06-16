MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Last Updated : June 16, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Economy

    Rise in retail and wholesale inflation: should there be cause for worry?

    Rise in retail and wholesale inflation: should there be cause for worry?

    On June 14, the official data for wholesale and retail inflation were released. Both figures is set to bring fresh cause for  concern to the India's policymakers as well as the central bank. Arup Roychoudary explains everything you need to know about what this means as well as if it shows major consequences to the country's economy in this piece.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Healthcare providers Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) at a price band of Rs 815-825 per share. Also Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due  to deliver the keynote address at VivaTech.
    Tomorrow:

    Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choski will be produced before a Dominica Magistrate Court in connection to his illegal entry into the country.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Where did the coronavirus come from?


    Over the past few weeks, statements from the White House and the G7 have spurred renewed interest on how SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, may have developed. Divya Rajgopal offers you a breakdown of the various theories, including the one that it leaked from a Wuhan lab in this piece. 

  • Science

    RT-PCR test in 30 mins?


    Getting your RT-PCR results in half an hour could soon be a reality. This is Thermo Fisher Scientific, a US-based maker of diagnostic equipment, chemicals and consumables recent launch. The firm has come up with a rapid point of care (POC) reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) COVID-19 test in India, which promises speedy results. Read all about in this piece by Viswanath Pilla.

  • Startup Tales

    Here's why CAIT is strongly for strict action against Amazon, Flipkirt


    The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is all for stronger investigation in to the practices of firms like Amazon, Flipkart following Karnataka High Court's order which called for the same. This will be a game-changer and will impress upon the government to initiate strong action against the two companies, Praveen Khandelwal, National secretary general of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said in an interaction with Moneycontrol. Read the full interview here.  

  • India

    A close look at key growth figures and how the country stands among peers


    Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, financial wealth in India grew by 11 percent per annum to $3.4 trillion between 2015 and 2020, a new report ‘Global Wealth 2021: When Clients Take the Lead‘, by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) showed. Where does this place the country in comparison to the world? Take a look here. 

  • World

    Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates $2.7 billion to 286 groups citing wealth gap

    Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott reveals she's donated an additional $2.74 billion to 286 organisations stating the unfairness of American inequality as the reason. Read all about her third round of  major philanthropic gifts here. 

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.