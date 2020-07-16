Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

1 Market Buzz

Google too gets on the Jio bandwagon

Google will buy a 7.7% stake for $4.5 billion in Jio Platforms, becoming the latest A-list investor in the digital arm of RIL. The announcement came during the 43rd annual general meeting of Reliance Industries which saw India’s most-valued private company unveil its digital ambitions that range from launching 5G services using home-grown tech to designing low-cost 4G or 5G smartphones in partnership with Google. Chairman Mukesh Ambani also announced the launch of Jio Glass, a new mixed reality headset. The oil-to-retail behemoth is looking to expand JioMart to include electronics, fashion, pharmaceuticals and healthcare. To read more about the key announcements, click here.

2 Big Story

US rolls back visas curbs for foreign students

In a relief for Indian and other foreign students, the Trump administration has abandoned a plan that would have forced out tens of thousands of students. US officials had said international students at schools that had moved to online-only classes due to the coronavirus pandemic would have to leave the country if they were unable to transfer to a college with at least some in-person instruction. The government said it would drop the plan amid a legal challenge brought by universities. But a senior US Department of Homeland Security official said the administration still intended to issue a regulation in the coming weeks on whether foreign students can remain in the country if their classes move online. Read here.

3 Your Money

A portfolio must-have

Midcap funds have outperformed their largecap counterparts over the last one year. The category cannot be ignored for sure, as an essential ingredient for your portfolio. Value Research data indicates that midcap funds lost 2.95 percent as a category over the last one year, whereas their largecap cousins declined 5.78 percent. Even when the markets bounced back after the rout in March, midcap funds delivered 21.09 percent gains, versus 19.9 percent that largecap schemes managed. Many schemes in the category increased exposure to segments such as pharma that rallied substantially over the past few months. Their relative resilience is one of the reasons to consider midcap funds to your portfolio. Read here.

4 Global Watch

Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine on track

Positive news on initial trials of the University of Oxford's potential COVID-19 vaccine that has been licensed to AstraZeneca could be announced as soon as on July 16, ITV's political editor Robert Peston said, citing a source. The potential vaccine is already in large-scale Phase III human trials to assess whether it can protect against COVID-19, but its developers have yet to report Phase I results which would show whether it is safe and whether or not it induces an immune response. The developers of the vaccine have said they are encouraged by the immune response they have seen in trials so far. Read here.

5 Tech Tattle

Over 2,500 games removed from Apple's China app store

More than 2,500 mobile games were removed from Apple's China app store in the first week of July, four times as many in the same period in June, after Apple closed a loophole to comply with Chinese licence requirements, data from SensorTower showed. Apple had given publishers of revenue-generating games a deadline of end-June to submit a government-issued licence number that allows them to make in-app purchases, a requirement that Android-based app stores in China have long had. It was not clear why Apple had allowed the loophole to exist. Notable games removed include Supercell's farming hit "Hay Day", "Nonstop Chuck Norris" from Flaregames and "Solitaire" from Zynga. Read here.

6 Startup Tales

What makes Chingari burn bright

Chingari is literally on fire. From a few million downloads in 2018 to more than 20 million in a few weeks, the social media app has caught the imagination of the country and the world. When Sumit Ghosh and Biswatma Nayak sat down to create a social media app two years back, they were just looking to capitalise on the popularity of Musical.ly. Little did they know that one day the then Musical.ly, now TikTok, will be banned and they will be in the hot seat. But replicating a TikTok is easier said than done. It needs capital, big teams, content moderation and so on. So what does it take to create a domestic social media platform? Read here.

7 Tailpiece

FIFA releases 2022 World Cup schedule

World Cup fans will be able to watch an unprecedented four games a day on television, spread out over 11 hours, during the group stage of the Qatar 2022 tournament after the schedule was confirmed on July 15. With the relatively short travel distances for the venues in and around Doha, it could be possible for fans who travel to the 32-team tournament to attend multiple games each day. The opening game on November 21 will be at the 60,000 capacity Al Bayt Stadium, with its distinctive 'tent' style covering. The final on December 18 will be held at the 80,000 Lusail Stadium. Read here.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.