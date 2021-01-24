MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : January 24, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Here is how you can save yourself from scamsters

    While incidents of online fraud are rising, investors can take many simple measures to fend off the fraudsters. Read this piece to know how.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Amit Shah to hold public meetings in Assam.
    India, China to hold 9th round of talks to resolve Ladakh standoff
    Tomorrow:

    India to mark National Voters Day, Election Commission to launch electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card.

    Close

  • Big Story

    Farmers get nod to hold tractor rally on Republic Day

    The Delhi Police has assigned the protesting farmers a 60-km stretch to hold their tractor parade and agreed to remove their barricades from Singhu and Tikri borders. Read the details here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Health workers reluctant to take Covaxin

    Many vaccine recipients are hesitant to roll up their sleeves for a jab of the indigenously developed Covaxin, which received approval for emergency use when it was still under "clinical trial mode”. Read on to know more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Ban on Chinese apps including Tiktok is here to stay

    The government has sent notices to Chinese apps, including Tiktok, that the order to block them will be continued. Read the details here.

  • Your Money

    Buying insurance against cyber crimes gets simpler

    As insurance covers are likely to be widely available at affordable rates in India soon, individuals need to ensure that they are up-to-date with anti-virus security to avail of these products. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Self-care, the new sunrise industry

    There is only one self-care package and that is us ourselves. We bleed, we put the band-aid on. We are the ones who set things right in our own life. Read here.

