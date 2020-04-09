Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 9

Below is a daily planner to help you during the quarantine period.
It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of novel coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?
Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events and more.Daily Home Isolation Planner
Quick workout to start the day
All you need is a chair:
10 decline pushups, 10 incline pushups, 10 tricep dipsGet motivated with this quote:
"Never bend your head. Always hold it high. Look the world straight in the eye." -- Helen KellerShow off on your WhatsApp group
- The Auction Game. They’ll love it.
- This app reminds you to wash your hands.
- Audible has made stories free for kids.Let's get you in the work mood
This track could really help. Take a break, but make good the time
- Be in the know: Why COVID-19 makes some people sick.
- Be creative: Change the way you take notes.
- Be up-to-date: Listen to this podcast every evening.Cook up a storm
Try making Asthram, a Mallu dish. Time to wind down
Watch: Your fav movie in black and white.Read: The Hot Zone (It’s about ebola).
