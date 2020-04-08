App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 07:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 8

Below is a daily planner to help you during the quarantine period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. So, why not make good use of the time?

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events and more.

Quick workout to start the day

Do the following steps:

Three times: 20 squats, 15 pushups, 10 reverse lunges (each leg), 30-second plank, five burpees

related news

Get motivated with this quote:

“Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen.” —Michael Jordan

Share and show off on your Whatsapp group

An iOS app called Botnet that gives users an experience of going viral.

This website gives context to your life and it is fun.

Let's get you in the work mood

Many long-distance runners tune into this song to get started.

Take a break, but make good the time
- Be in the know: Check out YouTube’s learning hub.
Be creative: Try a three-minute game of Quick, Draw.
Be up-to-date: The good folks at News18.com have created a coronavirus dashboard.

Be good: Donate to the PM CARES Fund to help those affected by the virus.

Cook up a storm

Chef Manish Mehrotra offers the recipe to prepare Mathri, a Punjabi snack.

Time to wind down
Watch: Ozark, on Netflix. Enough said.Read: A stranded couple spend their honeymoon in the Maldives.

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 07:19 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs

