Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 30

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.
It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?
Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.Quick workout to start the day
Push your limits today
- 10 pike push-ups
- 10 narrow push-ups
- 10 Incline push-ups
- 5 chair dips
- 5 tricep push-ups
“Make the most of yourself…for that is all there is of you.” - Ralph Waldo Emerson
- Make your video calls more engaging.
- A beginner’s guide to modern classical music.
- Not your everyday clarinet player.
- An analysis of everything Lego.Let’s get you in the work mood
Dip into this song.Take a break, but make good the time
- Be in the know: World Press Photo winners.
- Be up to date: Google Meet is free for everyone.
- Be productive: Track your work-at-home time.Cook up a storm
Some easy-peasy recipes.Time to wind down
- Listen: Between the Covers, a podcast containing long-form interviews with writers.
- Read: A Little History of the World by EH Gombrich.
- Watch: End Times Fun, on Netflix.
- Play: Pictionary.
Click here to see all the previous planners
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365