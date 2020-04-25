App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2020 07:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 25

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.

 Quick workout to start the day
Yoga today, folks.

Tips here on how to get started at home.

Close
Feel good with this quote:

“Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.” Confucius

related news

Show off on your WhatsApp group
- A home VR fitness experience.
- Email like a boss.

- A Tiktok video for duck persons.

Let's get you in the weekend mood.

- Tune in to this song.

Make good your time
- Be in the know: Earth through the ages.
- Be creative: Launch quizzes to make interactions fun.

- Be up-to-date: Spate of fashion apps launched.

Cook up a storm

Tried baking sourdough bread yet?

Time to wind down
- Listen: Reply All, a podcast about navigating the internet.
- Read: Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann.

- Reflect: On the week gone by before you hit the bed.

Click here to see all the previous planners



First Published on Apr 25, 2020 07:41 am

tags #coronavirus #India #MC Home Isolation Planner

