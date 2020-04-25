Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 25

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.
It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?
Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.Quick workout to start the day
Yoga today, folks.
Tips here on how to get started at home.
“Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.” Confucius
- A home VR fitness experience.
- Email like a boss.
- A Tiktok video for duck persons.Let's get you in the weekend mood.
- Tune in to this song.Make good your time
- Be in the know: Earth through the ages.
- Be creative: Launch quizzes to make interactions fun.
- Be up-to-date: Spate of fashion apps launched.Cook up a storm
Tried baking sourdough bread yet?Time to wind down
- Listen: Reply All, a podcast about navigating the internet.
- Read: Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann.
- Reflect: On the week gone by before you hit the bed.
Click here to see all the previous planners
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365