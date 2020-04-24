Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 24

It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.

These today — repeat twice after a two-minute rest- 10 squats- 15-count squat hold- 10 squats- 15 push-ups- 10 crunches- 10-count crunch hold

- 10 crunches

- Mute free background noise during video calls.

- Be curious: This website is a good place to start.

- Plan: For a homestay weekend.

Click here to see all the previous planners