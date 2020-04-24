Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 24

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.
It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?
Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.Quick workout to start the day
These today — repeat twice after a two-minute rest
- 10 squats
- 15-count squat hold
- 10 squats
- 15 push-ups
- 10 crunches
- 10-count crunch hold
- 10 crunchesGet motivated with this quote
“When you know what you want, and want it bad enough, you’ll find a way to get it.” – Jim Rohn
- Music for cats. You can listen too.
- This educational game for kids.
- The front pages of newspapers around the globe.
- Mute free background noise during video calls.
Just the song for that.Take a break, but make good the time
- Be in the know: Daily global mobility trend reports.
- Be up to date: 500 free computer science courses.
- Be curious: This website is a good place to start.Cook up a storm
Craving for a pan pizza?Time to wind down
- Listen: Street music around the world.
- Read: Frank Dikotter’s How to Be a Dictator.
- Watch: A Japanese garden in full bloom.
- Plan: For a homestay weekend.
Click here to see all the previous planners
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365