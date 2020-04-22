App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 07:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 22

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image courtesy: Pixabay
Image courtesy: Pixabay

It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.

Quick workout to start the day
Get cracking on these steps
- 25 side leg raises
- 10 flutter kicks
- 10 bridges
- 10 flutter kicks
- 10 knee rolls

- 10 flutter kicks

Get motivated with this quote

“A problem is a chance for you to do your best” --  Duke Ellington

Show off on your WhatsApp group
- The Infinite Monkey Theorem Experiment.
- Directory of livestreaming festivals around the globe.
- Colourise your black and white photos.

- Data can have a spring in the step, you know?

Let's get you in the work mood

Dip into this track.

Take a break, but make good the time
- Be in the know: The evolution of Mumbai’s Fort area.
- Be up to date: Guidance on isolation.
- Be productive: Save time with this transcription tool.

- Be good: Donate to daily wage earners’ families.

Cook up a storm

Stocking-up recipes.

Time to wind down
- Listen: What the Spartans were like.
- Read: Don Winslow’s The Power of The Dog.
- Watch:  Virus on Prime.

- Play: Tic Tac Toe on paper.

Click here to see all the previous planners



First Published on Apr 22, 2020 07:02 am

tags #coronavirus #India #MC Home Isolation Planner

