Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 22

It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?
Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.Quick workout to start the day
Get cracking on these steps
- 25 side leg raises
- 10 flutter kicks
- 10 bridges
- 10 knee rolls
“A problem is a chance for you to do your best” -- Duke Ellington
- The Infinite Monkey Theorem Experiment.
- Directory of livestreaming festivals around the globe.
- Colourise your black and white photos.
- Data can have a spring in the step, you know?Let's get you in the work mood
Dip into this track.Take a break, but make good the time
- Be in the know: The evolution of Mumbai’s Fort area.
- Be up to date: Guidance on isolation.
- Be productive: Save time with this transcription tool.
- Be good: Donate to daily wage earners’ families.Cook up a storm
Stocking-up recipes.Time to wind down
- Listen: What the Spartans were like.
- Read: Don Winslow’s The Power of The Dog.
- Watch: Virus on Prime.
- Play: Tic Tac Toe on paper.
