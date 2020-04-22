Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 22

It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.

- 25 side leg raises- 10 flutter kicks- 10 bridges- 10 flutter kicks- 10 knee rolls

- 10 flutter kicks

“A problem is a chance for you to do your best” -- Duke Ellington- Directory of livestreaming festivals around the globe. Colourise your black and white photos.

- Data can have a spring in the step, you know?

- Be good: Donate to daily wage earners’ families.

- Play: Tic Tac Toe on paper.

