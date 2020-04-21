App
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 07:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 21

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image courtesy: Pixabay
Image courtesy: Pixabay

It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.

Quick workout to start the day
Want abs of steel?

Take this 30-day challenge.

Get motivated with this quote

“Success is getting what you want, happiness is wanting what you get” – WP Kinsella

Show off on your WhatsApp group
- List of free online workshops.
- The most beautiful shots in movie history.

- A filtering tool for Facebook.

Let’s get you in the work mood

Get into the groove with this track.

Take a break, but make good the time
- Be in the know: Best practices of reusing masks.
- Be creative: Get inspired by this free directory of design resources.

- Be up-to-date: Breaking the wave.

Cook up a storm

Tinned fish recipes, anyone?

Time to wind down
- Listen: To The Memory Palace, a podcast with great storytelling, brilliant sound design and eclectic topics.
- Read: Kamala Markandaya’s Nectar in a Sieve.
- Watch: Inside Bill’s Brain on Netflix.

- Write: A limerick about your boss.

Click here to see all the previous planners



