Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 21

It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?
Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.Quick workout to start the day
Want abs of steel?
Take this 30-day challenge.
“Success is getting what you want, happiness is wanting what you get” – WP Kinsella
- List of free online workshops.
- The most beautiful shots in movie history.
- A filtering tool for Facebook.Let’s get you in the work mood
Get into the groove with this track.Take a break, but make good the time
- Be in the know: Best practices of reusing masks.
- Be creative: Get inspired by this free directory of design resources.
- Be up-to-date: Breaking the wave.Cook up a storm
Tinned fish recipes, anyone?Time to wind down
- Listen: To The Memory Palace, a podcast with great storytelling, brilliant sound design and eclectic topics.
- Read: Kamala Markandaya’s Nectar in a Sieve.
- Watch: Inside Bill’s Brain on Netflix.
- Write: A limerick about your boss.
