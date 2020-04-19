App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2020 07:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 19

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image courtesy: Pixabay
It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So why not make good use of the time?

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.

Quick workout to start the day

Meditation time today.

Get your posture right.

Feel good with this quote:

“Happiness always looks small while you hold it in your hands, but let it go, and you learn at once how big and precious it is.”

– Maxim Gorky

Show off on your Whatsapp group.

Take it easy!

Make good your time



Time to wind down

Watch: Bosch Season 6 on Amazon Prime.

Listen:  This track by a jazz genius.

Read: The Plague, by Albert Camus.

Hum: The song you haven’t in ages.

Click here to see all the previous planners



First Published on Apr 19, 2020 07:27 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #MC Home Isolation Planner

