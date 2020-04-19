Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 19

It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So why not make good use of the time?

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.

Quick workout to start the day

Meditation time today.

Get your posture right.

Feel good with this quote:

“Happiness always looks small while you hold it in your hands, but let it go, and you learn at once how big and precious it is.”

– Maxim Gorky



Save articles you want to read for later in one place.



The SnapChat map. Seriously!



Generate handwash graphics based on your fav song.





This song is perfect for that.



Make good your time

Show off on your Whatsapp group.

Time to wind down

Watch: Bosch Season 6 on Amazon Prime.

Listen: This track by a jazz genius.

Read: The Plague, by Albert Camus.

Hum: The song you haven’t in ages.