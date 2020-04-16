Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 16

It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.

Do three rounds of these- Squats: 10 reps- Plank: 30 secs- Pushups: 10 reps- Tricep dips: 10 reps- Mountain climbers: 3x30 secs- Reverse plank: 30 secs

- Crunches: 10 reps

“My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive.” - Maya Angelou- This viral video of a family singing.- Mosaic of your face made of emojis . Oh yeah!- Do a Marie Kondo on your Twitter feed

- Add this time management app in your to-do list.

- Be good: Support Uber drivers.

- Do: Nothing for 10 mins before bedtime.