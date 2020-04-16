App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 07:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 16

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image courtesy: Pixabay
Image courtesy: Pixabay

It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.

Quick workout to start the day
Do three rounds of these
- Squats: 10 reps
- Plank: 30 secs
- Pushups: 10 reps
- Tricep dips: 10 reps
- Mountain climbers: 3x30 secs
- Reverse plank: 30 secs

- Crunches: 10 reps

Get motivated with this quote:

“My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive.” - Maya Angelou

Show off on your WhatsApp group
- This viral video of a family singing.
- Mosaic of your face made of emojis. Oh yeah!
- Do a Marie Kondo on your Twitter feed.

- Add this time management app in your to-do list.

Let's get you in the work mood

The right kinda song for that.

Take a break, but make good the time
- Be in the know: Cleaning and disinfection now.
- Be creative: Make a wallet from paper.
- Be up-to-date: Social distancing may need to continue.

- Be good: Support Uber drivers.

Cook up a storm

Some great recipes here.

Time to wind down
- Listen: To this jazz track.
- Read: The Sixth Extinction.
- Watch: The King of Fish & Chips.

- Do: Nothing for 10 mins before bedtime.



First Published on Apr 16, 2020 07:18 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #MC Home Isolation Planner

