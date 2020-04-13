Moneycontrol Daily Home Isolation Planner: April 13

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.
It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So why not make good use of the time?
We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.Quick workout to start the day
Pilates, anyone?
Here is a good beginner’s guide.
"If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way" - Martin Luther King Jr.Show off on your Whatsapp group
-How to be Zoom safe.
-Also, how to look good in a VC.
-Take an appointment, will ya?
-And build complex reasoning skills.Let's get you in the work mood
Crank this song up to keep on growing.Take a break, but make good the time
-Be in the know: How to cope up in the time of the virus.
-Be creative: Make your own mask in five minutes.
-Be up-to-date: How to lead and work through a pandemic.
-Be good: Support the good folks preparing meals for migrant labourers.Cook up a storm
By following Massimo Bottura’s #KitchenQuarantine videos.Time to wind down
Listen: To The Hidden Brain — superb storytelling and actionable insights.
Watch: Fyre, a Netflix documentary on one of the biggest scams of our times.
Think: About the past 15 days. Start a daily journal.Call: That childhood friend you haven’t in ages.
