App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2020 07:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 12

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image courtesy: Pixabay
Image courtesy: Pixabay

It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.

Quick workout to start the day

Make meditation a habit. This app and this help.

Close
Feel good with this quote:

“Happiness is not by chance, but by choice” - Jim Rohn

related news

Show off on your WhatsApp group
- Free resources on online education.
- 3 equations to a happy life even during a pandemic.
- How to turn off auto play on Netflix.

- Long-press tips on Safari.

Take it easy!

Listen to this song on days like this.

Make good your time
- Be in the know: Tips from a person with 50 years of social distancing experience.
- Be creative: Create interactive experiences for your audience.

- Be up-to-date: A guide to safe sex in the time of coronavirus.

Cook up a storm

Self-isolation cooking tips from a New Yorker writer.

Time to wind down
Listen: To the Bill Simmons Podcast.
Watch: Better Call Saul on Netflix.
Read: If This Is a Man.

Reflect: On the week ahead before you hit the bed.



Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 12, 2020 07:28 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.