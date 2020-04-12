Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 12

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.
It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?
We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.Quick workout to start the day
Make meditation a habit. This app and this help.
“Happiness is not by chance, but by choice” - Jim Rohn
- Free resources on online education.
- 3 equations to a happy life even during a pandemic.
- How to turn off auto play on Netflix.
- Long-press tips on Safari.Take it easy!
Listen to this song on days like this.Make good your time
- Be in the know: Tips from a person with 50 years of social distancing experience.
- Be creative: Create interactive experiences for your audience.
- Be up-to-date: A guide to safe sex in the time of coronavirus.Cook up a storm
Self-isolation cooking tips from a New Yorker writer.Time to wind down
Listen: To the Bill Simmons Podcast.
Watch: Better Call Saul on Netflix.
Read: If This Is a Man.
Reflect: On the week ahead before you hit the bed.
