Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 11

It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?
Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.Quick workout to start the day
Yoga time today. Try out Chakravakasana with this guide.
Feel good with this quote
“Try to be a rainbow in someone else's cloud” - Maya Angelou
Show off on your WhatsApp group
- Find out if a username is free across domains and social media.
- An app to improve your writing.
- Another to predict your speech time.
- A website that hooks you up with a barber.Let's get you in the weekend mood.
Check out this track.Make good your time
- Be in the know: All about contract tracing apps in the time for the virus.
- Be creative: Make a video Quikly.
- Be up-to-date: 10 free alternative apps to Zoom.Cook up a storm
Spaghetti, meatballs etc as per an American celebrity chef.Time to wind down
Listen: To the stories of American truckers.
Watch: This 6-minute Oscar winner.
Read: Over 50 immersive stories that mix storytelling, performance, play, design and code.Reflect: On the week gone by before you hit the bed.
First Published on Apr 11, 2020 07:40 am