Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 11

It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.

- A website that hooks you up with a barber.

- Be up-to-date: 10 free alternative apps to Zoom.