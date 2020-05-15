Money lying with banks, RBI should be given to people, SMEs: Adar Poonawalla

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the third tranche of the economic package on May 15 that focused on spending in agriculture and allied industries.

Within the economic package, however, the focus is mainly on lending with Rs 20 lakh crore being assigned as the entire package under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' helping farmers, fishermen and other related activities to cope with the losses made during the lockdown.



Why can't we put funds in the hands of people and SMEs directly instead of lending money which may never get lent. There is more money lying with banks, given by RBI, that is not being lent out. Spending is what will revive the economy and not just lending. @nsitharaman @PMOIndia

— Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) May 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Adar Poonawalla - the CEO of Serum Institute of India - said that money should be put in the hands of the people to encourage spending.

In his tweet, Poonawalla says that there is already money lying with banks and the RBI, and the money is not being lent out. “Spending is what will revive the economy and not just lending,” he said.

According to the announcements made by the finance minister today, the government has transferred funds worth over Rs 18,700 crore in the past two months under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, Rs 15,000 crore has been allocated towards dairy infrastructure while Rs 20,000 crore has been reserved under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

These are among a list of eight schemes announced by FM Sitharaman on May 15.