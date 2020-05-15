App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Money lying with banks, RBI should be given to people, SMEs: Adar Poonawalla

Within the economic package however the focus is mainly on lending with Rs 20 lakh crore being assigned as the entire package under the 'Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' helping farmers, fishermen and other related activities to cope with the losses made during the lockdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/ @adarpoonawalla
Image: Twitter/ @adarpoonawalla

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the third tranche of the economic package on May 15 that focused on spending in agriculture and allied industries.

Within the economic package, however, the focus is mainly on lending with Rs 20 lakh crore being assigned as the entire package under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' helping farmers, fishermen and other related activities to cope with the losses made during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Adar Poonawalla - the CEO of Serum Institute of India - said that money should be put in the hands of the people to encourage spending.

Close

In his tweet, Poonawalla says that there is already money lying with banks and the RBI, and the money is not being lent out. “Spending is what will revive the economy and not just lending,” he said.

related news

According to the announcements made by the finance minister today, the government has transferred funds worth over Rs 18,700 crore in the past two months under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, Rs 15,000 crore has been allocated towards dairy infrastructure while Rs 20,000 crore has been reserved under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

Also Read: Key highlights from FM Sitharaman's press briefing on third tranche of economic measures

These are among a list of eight schemes announced by FM Sitharaman on May 15.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 15, 2020 05:30 pm

tags #Adar Poonawalla #Business #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #Nirmala Sitharaman #trends

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Look for economic viability, don't depend only on government funds: Nitin Gadkari to educational institutes

Look for economic viability, don't depend only on government funds: Nitin Gadkari to educational institutes

Coronavirus | The pandemic will permanently change the auto industry

Coronavirus | The pandemic will permanently change the auto industry

Coronavirus lockdown: Decision to resume Delhi Metro operations to be taken by govt, says DMRC

Coronavirus lockdown: Decision to resume Delhi Metro operations to be taken by govt, says DMRC

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.