App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2019 04:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Money laundering law prevails over Bankruptcy Act, insolvency code: Delhi High Court

The court passed the verdict on a batch of appeals by the Enforcement Directorate against the orders of PMLA appellate tribunal on the pleas of various banks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The Delhi High Court has held that the money laundering law, PMLA, prevails over the Bankruptcy Act and insolvency code when it comes to attachment of properties obtained as "proceeds of crime".

The court said the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Recovery of Debt and Bankruptcy Act (RDBA), Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest Act (SARFAESI Act) and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) must co-exist and be enforced in harmony with the PMLA.

"... (these laws) or such other laws must co-exist, each to be construed and enforced in harmony, without one being in derogation of the other with regard to the assets respecting which there is material available to show the same to have been 'derived or obtained' as a result of 'criminal activity relating to a scheduled offence' and consequently being 'proceeds of crime', within the mischief of PMLA," Justice R K Gauba said in a 105-page judgement.

The court passed the verdict on a batch of appeals by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the orders of PMLA appellate tribunal on the pleas of various banks.

related news

The ED, through central government standing counsel Amit Mahajan, had challenged the tribunal's orders on the issue of third party rights over a property attached by the agency.

The tribunal had held that third parties, banks in this case, which have legitimately created rights such as a charge, lien or other encumbrances, have a superior claim over such properties.

The high court set aside the appellate tribunal's order and held that the objective of PMLA being distinct from the purpose of RDBA, SARFAESI Act and IBC, the latter three legislations do not prevail over the former.

It remanded the matters to the appellate tribunal for further consideration. "An order of attachment under PMLA is not illegal only because a secured creditor has a prior secured interest (charge) in the property, within the meaning of the expressions used in RDBA and SARFAESI Act.

"Similarly, mere issuance of an order of attachment under PMLA does not ipso facto render illegal a prior charge or encumbrance of a secured creditor, the claim of the latter for release (or restoration) from PMLA attachment being dependent on its bonafides," it said.

The court also said that by virtue of Section 71, the PMLA has the overriding effect over other existing laws in the matter of dealing with "money-laundering" and "proceeds of crime".

The ED had argued that if the contentions of the banks were to be upheld and the view taken by the appellate tribunal endorsed, the law under PMLA would stand defeated because the sovereign authority to take away the property of the money-launderer "free from all encumbrances" would stand frustrated.

And the wrong-doer (the borrower who has indulged in money-laundering) would derive illegitimate pecuniary advantage by getting a discharge for the debt by using an asset the right to hold which had been forfeited, it had said.

The banks had argued that the legislative intent and command is that the RDBA, SARFAESI Act and the Insolvency Code must prevail over PMLA, the authority of enforcement agency taking a back-seat.

They had also urged that a harmonious construction of PMLA and the legislations (RDBA and SARFAESI Act) under which the banks seek remedy has to be achieved such that the objective of each is sub-served and none defeated.

The high court said the empowered enforcement officer has the authority of law in PMLA to attach not only a "tainted property" which is acquired or obtained directly or indirectly from proceeds of criminal activity, but also any other asset or property of equivalent value of the offender of money laundering.

The other asset should not bear any taint but being alternative attachable property on account of its link or nexus with the offence or offender of money laundering, it said.

The court added that if the offender objects to the attachment on the ground that the property attached was not acquired or obtained from criminal activity, the burden of proving facts in support of such claim is to be discharged by him.
First Published on Apr 14, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #Delhi High Court #Enforcement Directorate #India

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs CSK Match at Eden Gardens: Imran Tahir rem ...

Sonali Bendre on ignoring signs of cancer: As women, we are taught to ...

Kalank meets Avengers, Thanos and Spiderman dance to Varun Dhawan's Fi ...

Want to work at Stark Industries with the Iron Man? Read this to know ...

Blockbuster Majili crosses the 50 CR gross mark after a minor drop!

Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr reveals which one is his favou ...

Nithya Menen's striking thoughts on feminism and women trying to becom ...

Aira Gaira from Kalank: Kriti Sanon keeps Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy ...

Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr can't wait to come to India

Singapore Open 2019 Takeaways: Kento Momota and Tai Tzu Ying Bag Title ...

NIA Arrests Fifth Accused in 2017 Lethpora Terror Attack Case

Trailers This Week: Beyoncé's 'Homecoming' on Netflix, SOTY 2 Takes I ...

Karnataka Congress Lodges Complaint with EC About 'Suspicious Black Tr ...

Samwell Tarly of 'Game of Thrones' Gave an Emotional Speech at Show's ...

Dwarf Planet Needs Help With a Name, Astronomers Ask Public For Sugges ...

Julian Assange Will Cooperate with Sweden, But Fight US Extradition Wa ...

Will do Anything to Defeat Narendra Modi, Amit Shah: Arvind Kejriwal o ...

Instagram Data Reveals India Most Excited for 'Game of Thrones' Finale ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress to go alone in Delhi as talks with AAP ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Uday Kotak flags widening trust deficit between government and industr ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Lok Sabha election could reshape party system, but crucial question is ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Before your watch begins, a comprehensive re ...

Jobs crisis in India spiking cynicism among youth towards politics; 't ...

Financial Intelligence Unit slams Allahabad Bank for not filing transa ...

Over 120 people killed, nearly 600 wounded in Libya since violence esc ...

Premier League: Spotlight on Mo Salah, Eden Hazard ahead of Liverpool- ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Microsoft reveals that hackers could have accessed certain Outlook ema ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.