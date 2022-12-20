 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Money laundering case: HC grants bail to ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh's former private secretary

PTI
Dec 20, 2022 / 04:02 PM IST

A single bench of Justice N J Jamadar granted bail to Palande, who has been in jail since he was arrested by the ED in June 2021.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Sanjeev Palande, former private secretary of NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A single bench of Justice N J Jamadar granted bail to Palande, who has been in jail since he was arrested by the ED in June 2021.

A detailed order on the same is awaited.

Palande, however, will not be able to walk out of jail, as he is also facing a case of corruption being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The ED sought the high court to stay its order granting bail which was refused.

The high court had granted Deshmukh bail in the ED's case in October this year.