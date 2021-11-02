MARKET NEWS

English
Money laundering case: Ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh sent to ED custody till November 6

Anil Deshmukh was produced for remand before additional sessions judge P B Jadhav, who is presiding over the special holiday court, a little after noon.

Moneycontrol News
November 02, 2021 / 04:31 PM IST
Anil Deshmukh, 71, was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). (Image: ANI)

Anil Deshmukh, 71, was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). (Image: ANI)

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has been sent to the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) till November 6 by a special court in Mumbai.

Deshmukh was produced before the court on November 2 by the ED, which has arrested him in connection to a money laundering case.

Additional sessions judge P B Jadhav, who presided over the special holiday court, granted the probing agency a four-day custody of Deshmukh, instead of 14 days demanded by them.

Notably, Deshmukh was arrested by the ED late night on November 1, after over 12 hours of questioning in the money laundering case linked to an alleged extortion racket in the state police establishment.

Before producing him in court, the prosecuting agency had taken the NCP leader to the state-run J J Hospital here for a regular medical checkup.

Close

The ED had initiated a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the CBI filed its FIR against the NCP leader on April 21 this year on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.

The ED’s case is that Deshmukh, while serving as the state’s home minister, misused his official position and through dismissed cop Sachin Waze collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

The money was allegedly laundered to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha, an education trust controlled by Deshmukh’s family.

Deshmukh had refuted these allegations earlier and said the agency’s whole case was based on malicious statements made by a tainted cop (Waze).

The ED has so far arrested two persons in the case Sanjeev Palande (additional collector rank official who was working as Deshmukh’s private secretary) and Kundan Shinde (Deshmukh’s personal assistant).

The agency last month submitted its prosecution complaint (equivalent to a charge sheet) against the duo before a special court.

With PTI inputs
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Anil Deshmukh #Current Affairs #ED #India #Maharashtra Home Minister #money laundering case
first published: Nov 2, 2021 01:09 pm

