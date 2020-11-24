Money laundering case: ED raids 10 places related to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at 10 premises across Mumbai and Thane with links to Shiv Sena Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Pratap Sarnaik in a money laundering case.

Sarnaik is the MLA from the Ovala-Majiwada Vidhan Sabha constituency in Thane. He is also Shiv Sena's Maharashtra Spokesperson and the Communication Leader for Mira-Bhayandar area.

The searches are being conducted by ED on the Tops Group (a company in the business of providing security) promoters and related people, including some politicians.

He was recently in the news after demanding that actor Kangana Ranaut be booked for sedition for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).