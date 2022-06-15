English
    Money Laundering case: ED calls Rahul Gandhi for 4th time on June 17

    Officials stated Wednesday that the Enforcement Directorate called Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for questioning for the fourth time in the National Herald money laundering case on Friday.

    PTI
    June 15, 2022 / 09:24 PM IST
    Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi (Image: AICC)

    The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for questioning for the 4th time on Friday in the National Herald money laundering case, officials said Wednesday. They said the Congress MP sought exemption for Thursday which was allowed.

    His questioning on Wednesday, which has already run for more than eight hours, is expected to end soon. Gandhi (51) arrived at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around 11.35 am with his "Z+" category CRPF security escort.

    He was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as his convoy whizzed past police barricades thronged by media persons and party supporters.
    first published: Jun 15, 2022 09:24 pm
