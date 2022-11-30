 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Money laundering case: Court likely to pronounce order on bail plea of ex-Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik

PTI
Nov 30, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

Special judge R N Rokade on November 14 reserved his order on Malik's bail plea after hearing lengthy arguments put forth by both sides.

A special court here is likely to pronounce its order on Wednesday on the bail plea of former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

The court earlier said it would pronounce its order on November 24. However, on that day the court adjourned the matter till November 30, saying the order was not ready.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader in February this year.

He is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

Malik moved a regular bail plea before the special court in July.