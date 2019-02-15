Present
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Money Ki Baat | Education and the price you pay for it

With rising expenses, parents need to ensure that they save enough to ensure children get the best education

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
While many of us may have paid somewhere close to Rs 100,000 as fees until we graduated, education today seems to be 'priceless'. State Board schools charge close to Rs 50,000 per year as fees and parents need to pay almost Rs 100,000 per year at ICSE and CBSE schools.

Moreover, International Baccalaureate schools charge as much as Rs 300,000 per year. With rising expenses, parents need to ensure that they save enough to ensure children get the best education.

In this episode of Money Ki Baat, M Saraswathy and Jerome Anthony talk to a few parents to find out how they select a school to educate kids and how it weighs on their wallets.

Watch the video to find out more.
