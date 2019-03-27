Money Ki Baat | Do food prices pinch your pockets?

Food, clothing and shelter are arguably the three most important factors that we all work really hard for. But have you ever wondered what percentage of your monthly income is spent on pleasing your taste buds?

In this episode of Money Ki Baat, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony heads out to the aromatic Khau Galli at Churchgate to ask Mumbaikars how much they spend on food.

Watch the video to take stock of your eating expenses.

You could toss your dietary plan out the window once you're done watching the video.