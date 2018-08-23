Money held by Indian residents in overseas banks, tax havens falls: Report

An internal government report has cited that the money held by Indians in overseas banks has reduced significantly. Between the years 2013 and 2017, deposits and non-bank loans of Indians in low-tax jurisdictions have decreased, the government report based on data from the Bank of International Settlements suggests, according to a report in The Economic Times.

A senior government officer told the paper that the NDA government is committed to bring home the black money which is stashed abroad, for which a series of initiatives have been taken up including demonetization which checks the generation of black money. He added that through these initiatives the government will track those who are misusing the system and book them accordingly.

According to the report, money parked by Indians in Luxembourg came down to $11 million in 2017 from $29 million in 2013, accounting for a decline of 62 percent.

In Jersey there was a decline of 17.6 percent in non-bank loans and deposits. Money parked by Indians reduced from $261 million in 2013 to $215 million in 2017.

Similarly, there has been a 39.4 percent decline in such deposits in Isle of Man from $119 million to $72 million in 2017.

Apart from tax havens, the data from the global body of central banks looks at Indian money in the UK and France. In the UK, the deposits are down from $2.73 billion in 2013 to $1.85 billion in 2017, amounting for a decline of about 32 percent. For France, the decline is much steeper at 66.3 percent to $141 million from $419 million over the period under consideration.

Last month, interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal had told the Rajya Sabha that Indian deposits had fallen by 34.5 percent in 2017 alone and by 80 percent since the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014. His response came in the wake of reports suggesting a 50 percent increase in Swiss Bank’s total liabilities towards India. The total liabilities included non-deposit liabilities and the business of Swiss branches located in India.

Goyal said that according to the Swiss authorities, the Locational Banking Statistics of the Bank of International Settlements is a more reliable source of data for deposits. He also noted that the Common Reporting Standard which started in 2017 enables automatic exchange of information and allows India to get financial account information of Indian residents; which in turn will be useful in bringing unaccounted income and assets to tax.

The government of Switzerland has stated that it will provide the Indian tax authorities with a detailed financial information of Indian residents who hold accounts in Swiss banks in the September of 2019 and on a yearly basis thereafter. This information will include the accounts that were closed in 2018. “Accordingly, assets held by Indian residents in Switzerland cannot be considered as black money”, it added.