    Monkeypox Update: Government calls for a high-level meeting as India reports fourth case

    This comes a day after the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global emergency with outbreak expanding to more than 70 countries.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 24, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST
    Monkeypox often starts with flu-like symptoms before causing rash on face and body (Representative image)

    The director general of health services under the Union health ministry is set to take a high-level meeting on July 24 after fourth case of monkeypox was confirmed in India. A Delhi resident with no history of international travel tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

    The patient is at an isolation center at the Loknayak Jayprakash Narayan Hospital in the national capital and the diagnosis has been confirmed by the National Institute of Virology, said the ministry on July 24.

    Monkeypox was declared as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization on July 23.

    The previous three patients, however, had overseas travel history.  All three cases were from Kerala. The latest person who got tested, had attended a stag party recently in Manali in Himachal Pradesh. His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune on Saturday which came out positive.
    Tags: #monkeypox
    first published: Jul 24, 2022 02:04 pm
