Mohol Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Mohol Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Mohol is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Solapur district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.
Voter turnout was 66.95% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 59.57% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ramesh Nagnath Kadam won this seat by a margin of 8367 votes, which was 4.36% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 192077 votes.Dhobale Laxman Kondiba won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 29179 votes. NCP polled 155285 votes, 52.57% of the total votes polled.
