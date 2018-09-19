Mohan Bhagwat supports early construction of Ram temple

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pitched for an early construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Responding to a question on the last day of the three-day outreach conclave, he said, "Ram Mandir should be built at the earliest."

He also supported a dialogue on the issue but said a final decision rests with the Ram Mandir Samiti, which is spearheading the campaign for the construction of a Ram temple.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said he would not know whether an ordinance on Ram temple could be promulgated as he is not part of the government.