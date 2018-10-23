App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 10:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mohan Bhagwat offers prayers at Pune temple for 'speedy' construction of Ram temple

The RSS chief performed 'abhishek' at the Shreemant Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple located in the heart of the city under the guidance of priest Milind Rahurkar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat offered special prayers at a famous Lord Ganesha temple for the "speedy" construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, a priest claimed.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief performed 'abhishek' (special prayers) at the Shreemant Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple located in the heart of the city under the guidance of priest Milind Rahurkar.

Later talking to the media, the RSS chief said: "Today was the right time to come and take the blessings (of Lord Ganesh). Since I was here, it was advised to do the abhishek so the same was offered."

However, he did not reveal the reason behind offering the special prayers.

A video of Rahurkar chanting mantras in Sanskrit and Bhagwat repeating the same later went viral on social media. In the short clip, the RSS chief is heard uttering the words 'Ram mandir' and 'Ramrajya' (an ideal state).

Rahurkar told reporters that the Bhagwat sought blessings for the good health of the country's citizens and also prayed for "world peace" and "welfare of mankind".

He further said prayers were also offered for "speedy" construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya and for making 'Ramrajya' a reality.

Rahurkar, however, clarified that Bhagwat had not asked him to perform 'abhishek' for any particular reason.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 10:04 pm

tags #India #Mohan Bhagwat

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.