Mohan Bhagwat offers prayers at Pune temple for 'speedy' construction of Ram temple

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat offered special prayers at a famous Lord Ganesha temple for the "speedy" construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, a priest claimed.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief performed 'abhishek' (special prayers) at the Shreemant Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple located in the heart of the city under the guidance of priest Milind Rahurkar.

Later talking to the media, the RSS chief said: "Today was the right time to come and take the blessings (of Lord Ganesh). Since I was here, it was advised to do the abhishek so the same was offered."

However, he did not reveal the reason behind offering the special prayers.

A video of Rahurkar chanting mantras in Sanskrit and Bhagwat repeating the same later went viral on social media. In the short clip, the RSS chief is heard uttering the words 'Ram mandir' and 'Ramrajya' (an ideal state).

Rahurkar told reporters that the Bhagwat sought blessings for the good health of the country's citizens and also prayed for "world peace" and "welfare of mankind".

He further said prayers were also offered for "speedy" construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya and for making 'Ramrajya' a reality.

Rahurkar, however, clarified that Bhagwat had not asked him to perform 'abhishek' for any particular reason.