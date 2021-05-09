Mohan Bhagwat, Azim Premji, Sudha Murthy and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to take part in lecture series organised by RSS

Coronavirus (Image Source: Shutterstock)

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Wipro Chairman Azim Premji, Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy, and spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar are among the speakers at a virtual lecture series to be organised by the RSS.

The event, titled Positivity Initiative, will be spread over four days starting May 11 and will be focused on addressing ongoing challenges and negativity prevailing due to the second wave of the coronavirus, Organiser reported.

A COVID Response Team (CRT), under the guidance of the RSS, will be coordinating the lecture series.

India’s second wave has seen new peaks in daily cases, deaths and active cases with the country recording 4,187 deaths in the last 24 hours and 4,01,078 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Earlier this month, Top US epidemiologist Anthony Fauci suggested a lockdown for a few weeks in India as an immediate step to contain the spread of the coronavirus as its deadly second wave shows no signs of ebbing.