English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Mohali grenade attack cowardly act, culprits will get strictest punishment: Arvind Kejriwal

    A rocket-propelled grenade hit the Punjab Police' intelligence wing headquarters around 7.45 pm on Monday. The explosion shattered the window panes on one of the floors of the building.

    PTI
    May 10, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST
    Representative Image (Image : ANI)

    Representative Image (Image : ANI)

    AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday termed the explosion in Mohali a cowardly act of those who want to disturb peace in Punjab and asserted that his party's government in the state will ensure the culprits get the strictest punishment.

    A rocket-propelled grenade hit the Punjab Police' intelligence wing headquarters around 7.45 pm on Monday. The explosion shattered the window panes on one of the floors of the building.

    No one, however, was injured in the incident. Mohali blast is a cowardly act of those who want to disturb the peace of Punjab. The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) government in Punjab will not let wishes of those people be fulfilled, Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. Mohali blast is a cowardly act of those who want to disturb the peace of Punjab.

    Peace will be maintained under all circumstances with the cooperation of all the people of Punjab and the culprits will be given strictest punishment, the Aam Aadmi Party leader, who is also Delhi chief minister, added.

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said police were investigating the explosion while asserting that anyone trying to disturb peace and spoil the atmosphere in the state will not be spared.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #India #Mohali
    first published: May 10, 2022 11:08 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.