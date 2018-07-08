Moga SSP removed from post within week of taking charge

Just days after he was made the Senior Superintendent of Police of Moga, Kamaljit Singh Dhillon has been removed from the post after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh received reports he had sought earlier this week into some inquiries pending against him, a spokesperson said.

Dhillon has been shifted as AIG (Crime), the spokesperson said.

Notably, Kamaljit Dhillon was reportedly facing allegations of having received Rs 40 lakh to "let off " three junior cops in a drug case, sources said.

The chief minister has taken the decision on his removal as inquiries, warranting disciplinary action against him, had been found to be pending, said the spokesperson.

The chief minister has also asked DGP Suresh Arora and the Home Department to immediately take action on the said inquiries, he added.

Dhillon had been shifted to Moga as SSP in place of Raj Jit Singh on July 2.

GS Toor, an officer with extensive experience during various stints as SSP in several districts of the state, has been appointed the new SSP Moga.

An IPS officer of the 2004\-batch, he is currently AIG Counter Intelligence, Ludhiana.

Toor, who has authored a book based on his experiences with drug addicts, is known to take stern view of drug abuse and trading, and has shown his commitment to creating awareness against the menace. PTI CHS VSD TIR .