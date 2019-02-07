App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 09:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi's reply demolishes false narrative, slogans of Opposition: Arun Jaitley

In a series of tweet, Jaitley said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply in Parliament is a "Report Card" of the Government's five year performance.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday threw a challenge to opposition parties, including Congress, to counter the data in the Prime Minister's speech, saying his reply demolished false narrative and slogans.

In a series of tweet, Jaitley said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply in Parliament is a "Report Card" of the Government's five year performance.

"Will the Congress and other Opposition leader's reply to the data in the PM's speech or only resort to slogans and falsehood. Truth has an inherent strength. It demolishes a false narrative easily. This is what the PM did today," Jaitley said.

In his reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address, the Prime Minister also hit back at the Congress over the Rafale issue, which has been repeatedly raised by its chief Rahul Gandhi, as he alleged that the Congress did not want the Indian Air Force to be strong and asked "which companies are they bidding for that they are acting so shamefully".

Modi also alleged that those who imposed Emergency, "bullied" the judiciary and insulted the Army were accusing him of destroying institutions.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 09:10 pm

tags #Arun Jaitley #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.