Modionomics has failed, time for a reality check: Adhir Chowdhury

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday slammed the Centre negative GDP growth and said "Modinomics" has fallen flat and "jingoism cannot be a remedy to revive the economy."

Chowdhury, who is a member of Congress Working Committee (CWC) as well, suggested that Modi should "listen patiently to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to revive the economy”.

"Modi govt has eminently proved itself as a govt which has been infected by political as well as economic bankruptcy. While China is registering a growth of 3.8 percent of its economy, India has contracted by 23.9 percent,” he tweeted.



"#Modinomics has been fallen flat, for the survival of economics #Jingoism cannot be a remedy, Sh @narendramodi Ji, you should talk to former PM Sh Manmohan Singh Ji and listen to him patiently,” the five-term MP said.

The country’s economy suffered its worst slump on record in April-June period with the gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by 23.9 percent as the coronavirus-related lockdowns weighed on the already-declining consumer demand and investment.

The Congress had earlier attacked the government over a sharp decline in the GDP numbers and alleged that the NDA dispensation ignored its warnings and took no preventive steps to cushion the fall.