Modinomics | Just 10% of all projects under Smart Cities Mission completed; land acquisition remains a challenge

The 100 Smart Cities Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 25, 2015. Under the mission, the Centre allocates Rs 500 crore to each of the cities for implementing projects proposed by it. This amount is matched with a grant of the same amount by the respective state.

The mission aims to tackle problems faced in urban areas such as transportation, energy supply, governance, basic urban infrastructure services and overall quality of life.

It aims at providing technology solutions such as surveillance systems to reduce crime and improve safety of residents. Projects related to e-governance, mobility, integrated traffic management and solid waste management are also part of the mission.

The process starts with the formation of implementing agency, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), promoted by the state/union territory and the urban local body, with a 50 percent equity shareholding each.

The initiative is two-pronged—greenfield (new) cities get built smart since a large component of their infrastructure is yet to come up, and brownfield or existing cities with well-established economic and social engines get ‘smartened’ through incremental improvements in existing infrastructure.

Under the mission, each state had to identify qualifying cities for central funds based on a proposal. Once shortlisted, cities would receive a grant of Rs 100 crore per year for five years.

Under the SCM, 100 smart cities have so far been selected in four rounds based on an all India competition.

According to urban affairs and housing ministry, since the launch of the mission, a total of 5,151 projects worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore have been identified for implementation by the cities, which are in various stages of implementation in the 100 cities.

As many as 534 projects worth Rs 10,116 crore have been completed and implementation has commenced for 1,177 projects worth Rs 43,493 crore while tendering has started for 677 projects worth Rs 38,207 crore.

Under the mission, setting up of integrated command and control centres (ICCC) for each city is a vital step. The centres control and monitor online water and power supply, sanitation, traffic movement, integrated building management, city connectivity and internet infrastructure.

At present, 11 cities have operational ICCCs; centres in 29 cities are under construction; while tenders for 21 more have been processed. Projects worth Rs 1,558 crore in 11 cities have been completed so far.

The Smart Cities Mission is still very much a work in progress. According to a report by ANAROCK, there are bottlenecks preventing the speedy implementation of these projects. Some of the challenges in India are doubtlessly related to hard issues such as land acquisition, buy-in from resistant stakeholders.