Modi-Xi Jinping Summit LIVE: PM Modi hosts dinner for Chinese Prez

Will Kashmir feature in the Summit?



The informal summit comes over two months after India withdrew Jammu and Kashmir's special status and reorganised the state into two union territories.



China, which is believed to be an all-weather friend of Pakistan, criticised India's move and even raised the issue at the UN General Assembly.



Experts have suggested that the focus of the summit on Friday and Saturday would be to move beyond contentious issues and not allow the Kashmir issue to adversely impact overall ties.



The Ministry of External Affairs Ministry reiterated India's consistent and clear position that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the India and said that China is well aware of New Delhi's position.



Government sources also said there was no question of any discussion on the issue as it is India's sovereign matter but added that Modi will update the Chinese president on the matter if there is a query.



