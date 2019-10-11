Modi-Xi Jinping Summit LIVE: PM Modi hosts dinner for Chinese Prez

Live now
Oct 11, 2019 08:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Will Kashmir feature in the Summit?
What can be expected from the informal summit?
PM Modi gifted Chinese President Xi Jinping with Nachiarkoil – a branched Annam Lamp and a Thanjavur Painting – Dancing Saraswathi.
Positive atmospherics as Modi, Xi meet in Mamallapuram
In the backdrop of the seventh Century monument of Pancha Ratha, overlooking the Coromandel Coast of Bay of Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping took a stroll and sipped fresh coconut water in a relaxed informal setting, creating positive atmospherics in bilateral ties strained over the Kashmir issue.
Dressed in a Tamil attire of Veshti (dhoti), white shirt and an angavastram, Modi played the perfect host and took Xi for a guided tour of the famous world heritage sites of Arjuna's Penance, Krishna's Butterball, the Pancha Ratha and Shore temple.
PM Modi explained the historical significance of the monuments to Xi, who was seen showing keen interest in the monuments built during the Pallava Dynasty in Mamallapuram, which had historical links with China's Fujian province.
PM Modi welcomes Xi in TN's traditional 'veshti'; wins praise
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram, wearing Tamil Nadu's traditional veshti (dhoti), which was welcomed by the Pattali Makkal Katchi and others.
Modi, who reached Mamallapuram ahead of Xi by a chopper, received the Chinese leader at Arjuna's penance monument.
Attired in a striking Tamil traditional 'karai veshti'(dhoti with a border in green), angavastram (a shawl), and a half sleeve white shirt, the Prime Minister shook hands with Xi as the two leaders exchanged pleasantries.
The Chinese leader wore a full sleeve white shirt and black trousers.
PM Narendra Modi welcomes President Xi Jinping at Arjuna's Penance in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu. (Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia)
Both leaders commence on a guided tour of the shore city of Mamallapuram, or Mahabalipram as it was formerly called. The leaders are supposed to visit Arjuna's Penance, Pancha Rathas and Shore Temple.
When he arrived at Chennai earlier today, Xi was greeted with Tamil cultural performances by folk dancers and Bharatanayam artistes. He later drove to Mamallapuram, where PM Modi arrived by a chopper.
Will Kashmir feature in the Summit?
The informal summit comes over two months after India withdrew Jammu and Kashmir's special status and reorganised the state into two union territories.
China, which is believed to be an all-weather friend of Pakistan, criticised India's move and even raised the issue at the UN General Assembly.
Experts have suggested that the focus of the summit on Friday and Saturday would be to move beyond contentious issues and not allow the Kashmir issue to adversely impact overall ties.
The Ministry of External Affairs Ministry reiterated India's consistent and clear position that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the India and said that China is well aware of New Delhi's position.
Government sources also said there was no question of any discussion on the issue as it is India's sovereign matter but added that Modi will update the Chinese president on the matter if there is a query.