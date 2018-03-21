BJP will win 300 seats in 2019 general elections, says Amit Shah: Report

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure 50 percent, or 300, of the 545 Lok Sabha seats, in the 2019 general elections, party president Amit Shah said in an interview to Times Now.

Shah said he was confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at the helm of the government with a majority.

"We are ready to fight a battle for 50 percent," Shah said, adding that in a multiparty democratic system, over 50 percent margin for a single party is a huge mandate.

Speaking about the recent loses in various bypolls, Shah said that the party is deeply analysing the results booth-wise, adding that the defeats were received very seriously by party members.

The BJP president, however, added that losses in bypolls are not indicative that public perception has gone against the party.

"BJP has been winning all the states where we had a good electoral base but it did not manifest in votes," Shah said.

Taking a dig at the Congress ahead of the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections, Shah questioned the party's idea behind playing politics over the Lingayat issue. The BJP chief said that his own party has been practicing politics in the entire country, but has never played caste politics.

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka had recently decided to recognise Lingayats as an independent religion and seek approval from the Centre for the same.

Amit Shah said with confidence that the BJP will win the Karnataka assembly polls with a massive majority.

Clearing rumours about a rift between the party and its allies, Shah said that there is absolutely no problem with other members in the NDA alliance.

The BJP chief also fielded questions on the 'no-confidence' motion tabled in Parliament by ally Telegu Desam Party (TDP), and the current state of the NDA.