App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 07:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi wave hasn't waned, BJP hopes to win more than 22 LS seats in Karnataka: Yeddyurappa

Yeddyurappa, however, refused to make any comments on the issue of audio clip about a purported conversation in which he is allegedly trying to lure a JDS MLA through his son, to topple the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP's Karnataka chief B S Yeddyurappa on Monday said the 'Modi wave' has not waned across India and the party in Karnataka hopes to win more than 22 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity has not waned. His wave is still on across the country. There have been no major and chain agitations against his rule.

In Karnataka, we are hoping to win 22 Lok Sabha seats," he told reporters here.

On media reports that some Congress leaders are planning to join the BJP, Yeddyurappa said he has no knowledge about it, but would wait for any such developments.

related news

Yeddyurappa, however, refused to make any comments on the issue of audio clip about a purported conversation in which he is allegedly trying to lure a JDS MLA through his son, to topple the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had recently released the audio tape and later announced a probe by the Special Investigation Team, a move opposed by BJP which is demanding an assembly house committee inquiry or a judicial probe.

On Lok Sabha election preparations, Yeddyurappa said the party would launch 'Modi Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra' across the state in all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies,from February 21. Modi and BJP president Amit Shah would address public meetings during the 'Yatra'.

Senior party leaders including former Chief Ministers S M Krishna, D V Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar will also take part and address party workers besides public meetings. The party also has drawn up a series of other programmes to reach out to the voters, he said.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 07:12 pm

tags #BS Yeddyurappa #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Karnataka #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.