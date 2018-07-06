App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 10:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi wave has faded: Virbhadra Singh

"People will not vote in the next (Lok Sabha) elections on any personality, but on issues," the veteran Congress leader said in a news conference.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh today claimed that the "Modi wave" had faded and in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, people will vote on the issues concerning the nation.

"Modi wave has faded. Moreover, the wave does not always persist. People will not vote in the next (Lok Sabha) elections on any personality, but on issues," the veteran Congress leader said in a news conference.

Asked about the party's strategy for the general elections, the 83-year-old six-time ex-CM said, "I am not in the team which makes the strategy, but I am hopeful that those who will make it will come out with the right strategy."

The legislator from Arki constituency in Solan added that he had no plans to contest the LS polls.

related news

He also said that in the next general elections, Congress will put up a very good performance in Himachal.

Asked to comment on the performance of the BJP government in the hill-state, he said the recent issue of water crisis in Shimla was not handled properly by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

"I believe it was a man-made crisis, they failed to handle it properly," he said.

On the issue of disproportionate assets case against him, he termed it as "political vendetta".

"... In the end truth prevails. They did this due to vendetta politics against me," Singh said.

"I was targeted because as CM I had gone after exposing the undue favours extended to the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association by (former CM) Prem Kumar Dhumal during his tenure. Dhumal had extended favours because his son (Anurag Thakur) was at the helm of cricketing affairs of the body," he added.
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 09:57 pm

tags #2019 Lok Sabha polls #BJP #Congress #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.