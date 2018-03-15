Modi to open Indian Science Congress in Imphal tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 105th session of the Indian Science Congress in Imphal tomorrow.

After inaugurating the event, he would lay the foundation stone of the National Sports University, a thousand anganwadi centres and 19 residential complexes for teachers, doctors and nurses, an official statement said here.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the Luwangpokpa Multi Sports Complex and address a gathering.

The Indian Science Congress is an annual event, usually held in the first week of January. Top scientists from across the country and the world attend the event.

The last Science Congress was held at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.