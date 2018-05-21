App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 21, 2018 10:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi tells students he saw a Putin different from the president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he saw a different Vladimir Putin who got emotional while talking about the students of Sirius Educational Centre - a unique educational centre set up on the initiative of the Russian President.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he saw a different Vladimir Putin who got emotional while talking about the students of Sirius Educational Centre - a unique educational centre set up on the initiative of the Russian President.

Modi and Putin visited the educational centre and interacted with more than 700 students.

Talking to students, Modi said he was thankful to his friend President Putin who provided him an opportunity to meet the bright stars of Russia, referring to the students of the centre.

"I was with my friend for the whole day today. When he spoke about the kids (of the centre) he was emotionally involved. I saw dreams in his eyes. I saw a different person. I saw a Putin who was different from the president," Modi said as he held the hand of Putin who was smiling.

He asked the students how many of them were willing to visit India.

In response, all the students raised their hands, bringing a smile on the face of Modi who invited them to visit India and interact with Indian students. He also promised that he will spend time with them in India.

Later, the students took the autographs of the two leaders.

The Sirius Educational Centre is a unique educational centre set up by the Talent and Success Educational Fund in 2015 on the initiative of President Putin and based at the Sochi Olympic facilities.

The main purpose of the project is to identify, develop and provide professional support for children demonstrating gifts in technical creativity, art, the natural sciences and sport.

