App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2018 08:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi speaks to Pinarayi Vijayan over Kerala rains

Modi told him that the Centre stood firmly behind Kerala and ready yo provide any assistance. "Centre stands firmly with the people of Kerala and is ready to provide any assistance needed," he tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today over the flood situation in the state.

Modi told him that the Centre stood firmly behind Kerala and ready yo provide any assistance. "Centre stands firmly with the people of Kerala and is ready to provide any assistance needed," he tweeted.

Rains in the state have claimed 47 lives, officials said, adding that a red alert had been sounded in 12 of the 14 districts.
First Published on Aug 15, 2018 08:52 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.