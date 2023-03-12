 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Modi slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on democracy in poll-bound Karnataka

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 06:51 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on democracy in the country at an international forum and said no power in the world can harm India's democratic traditions.

Without naming Gandhi and referring to the Congress leader's remarks made in London -- that structures of Indian democracy are under "brutal attack", Modi termed it an insult to 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara, the people of Karnataka, India's great traditions and its citizens.

The PM's statement is being seen with political significance, as Basaveshwara is highly revered in Karnataka, especially by the dominant Lingayat community who form the major vote base of the ruling BJP.

Modi was on his sixth visit this year to Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due by May.