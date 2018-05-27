App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 27, 2018 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Modi Roadshow LIVE: PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Meerut Expressway's first phase

This blog will give you all the updates about PM Modi's roadshow where he is inaugurating the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway later in the day

  • May 27, 11:16 AM (IST)

    Eastern Peripheral Expressway: A look at the 135-km road that could reduce Delhi's traffic & pollution woes

    Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari promised Delhiites that the national capital would soon breathe fresher air and a first step to realise that has been taken with the completion of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. The expressway will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 27, after which it will be thrown open to public. Click here to see early pictures of the expressway

  • May 27, 11:04 AM (IST)

    Here's an Insight 18 Explainer about the two expressways that PM Modi is inaugurating today:

  • May 27, 10:57 AM (IST)
  • May 27, 10:51 AM (IST)
  • May 27, 10:51 AM (IST)
