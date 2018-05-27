Modi Roadshow LIVE: PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Meerut Expressway's first phase

Live now
May 27, 2018 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: A look at the 135-km road that could reduce Delhi's traffic & pollution woes
Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari promised Delhiites that the national capital would soon breathe fresher air and a first step to realise that has been taken with the completion of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. The expressway will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 27, after which it will be thrown open to public. Click here to see early pictures of the expressway:
Here's an Insight 18 Explainer about the two expressways that PM Modi is inaugurating today: