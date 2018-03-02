App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 01, 2018 08:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Modi reviews Kedarpuri reconstruction via video-conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reviewed the progress of reconstruction projects at Kedarpuri, the township around the famous Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath which bore the brunt of 2013 flashfloods.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reviewed the progress of reconstruction projects at Kedarpuri, the township around the famous Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath which bore the brunt of 2013 flashfloods.

In the review, which was done via video-conferencing and drone cameras, the prime minister expressed satisfaction at the progress made so far, an official release said today.

He congratulated Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh and his team for the manner in which works at Kedarpuri were being carried out.

Modi had laid the foundation stones of reconstruction projects worth around Rs 700 crore at Kedarnath on October 20 last year.

Briefing the prime minister about the works undertaken so far, the chief secretary said the area of the platform in front of the temple had been increased from 1,500 square meter to 4,125 square meter, the release said.

A 50 feet wide road upto the temple is being built besides the safety walls on Saraswati and Mandakini, Modi was told.

The construction of the residences of the 'Teerth Purohits' will begin when the weather improves at the high altitude shrine, the release said.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC