Modi reviews Kedarpuri reconstruction via video-conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reviewed the progress of reconstruction projects at Kedarpuri, the township around the famous Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath which bore the brunt of 2013 flashfloods.

In the review, which was done via video-conferencing and drone cameras, the prime minister expressed satisfaction at the progress made so far, an official release said today.

He congratulated Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh and his team for the manner in which works at Kedarpuri were being carried out.

Modi had laid the foundation stones of reconstruction projects worth around Rs 700 crore at Kedarnath on October 20 last year.

Briefing the prime minister about the works undertaken so far, the chief secretary said the area of the platform in front of the temple had been increased from 1,500 square meter to 4,125 square meter, the release said.

A 50 feet wide road upto the temple is being built besides the safety walls on Saraswati and Mandakini, Modi was told.

The construction of the residences of the 'Teerth Purohits' will begin when the weather improves at the high altitude shrine, the release said.